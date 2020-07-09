According to officials, 33-year-old Glee actress, Naya Rivera, is currently missing after a boat trip on Lake Piru in Southern California. Rivera was last seen Wednesday afternoon renting a pontoon boat for an afternoon of swimming with her 4-year-old son. The son was later discovered alone sleeping on board after Rivera failed to return the boat to the rental staff.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Capt. Eric Buschow told reporters "We're going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her. So this may well be a case of drowning." Authorities were able to confirm Rivera's identity thanks to a purse and wallet left aboard the boat and have deployed divers and air rescue units in an effort to locate the actress. Their search was suspended late last night but is expected to resume.

Many have taken note of an eerily prescient Instagram Rivera posted only days prior. "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes [sic] everyday you're alive is a blessing," Rivera writes. "Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised."

Fans have taken to social media in an outpouring of love and support for Rivera with the hope that she will be found safe and alive.

We will update this post as the story continues to develop.