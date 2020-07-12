It's been days since the disappearance of former Glee actress Naya Rivera, and authorities still haven't found her. Now, Heather Morris is asking to join the search for her co-star.

Morris played Brittany S. Pierce, best friend turned love interest to Rivera's Santana Lopez. And because of this, they also developed an off-screen friendship. So when the Ventura County Sheriff's office tweeted that they're resuming the search for Rivera on Sunday morning, she replied to offer whatever help she and Naya's other friends could.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," she tweeted. "I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you."

Later, authorities posted a message that addresses people who want to search for Naya.

"For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90's. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged," they tweeted. "Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don't want to have to rescue you."

Most recently, Morris tweeted that she's spoken to the Ventura County Sheriff, and that she and Naya's other close friends are putting off the citizen search and rescue."Understand it's 110 degrees here and if you're not highly trained in search and rescue, this could end up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved," she tweeted later on Sunday. "Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya."