Hot on the heels of the news that he's set to co-headline this year's Coachella alongside Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd is back with an unconventional new collab that that might be the artist's edgiest release to date.

Arriving just a day after the artist dropped the HoYeon Jung and Jim Carrey-starring music video for the same Dawn FM cut, the limited edition drop features a vibration-halting design engraved onto a copper band in the center of the red metal saw blade.

While the teaser trailer and promotional imagery show the product being used as both a record and saw, the Brooklyn art collective has issued the disclaimer that the Vinyl Blade "is not rated or intended for use as a functional saw blade. Attempting to use Vinyl Blade on a saw could result in serious injury or death."

So it's probably best not to use The Weeknd's groovy melodies for your latest DIY carpentry project (but you might want to watch your fingers when handling it).

The Vinyl Blade drop will be limited to just 25 copies, which will all be up for blind auction through MSCHF's dedicated website until 1 PM EST on Friday, April 8 with a starting bid of $1,000. As MSCHF warns: "❌❌❌ do not operate while heartbroken ❌❌❌."