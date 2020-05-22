MLMA's New Single Is 'Crazy and Chaotic,' Just Like Her

The genre-defying, ever-enigmatic MeLoveMeAlot (MLMA) is entering a new era as an artist with her latest single "You Can't Kill Me I'm Alive" — premiering today on PAPER.





The Seoul-born creative is an artist of many talents. In addition to her music, MLMA is the chief designer at streetwear brand SKØØT, executing custom outfits for the likes of Billie Eilish, J. Balvin, Rico Nasty and BTS. She's modeled for high fashion campaigns with Calvin Klein and Margiela. Or perhaps, you might better know her from Instagram; MLMA crafts grotesque, intense makeup looks for her 1.3M followers.

So when she decided it time to better focus on her music career, MLMA isolated herself in a residential studio in Canada where she worked with writer, producer and creator KÅIKÅI. "You Can't Kill Me I'm Alive," is the first release of the Canada session creations.

Her visual artistry is clear in the song's brilliantly unsettling music video, where she cuts together anime-style cartoon sequences with self-styled and designed "real life" versions of the characters she's created. In true MLMA fashion, the video combines equal parts gruesome pain and haunted beauty.

"It took a while to find the right way of getting what I had pictured in my head out and on to record," MLMA said. "We spent hours experimenting with different sounds and instruments, but I feel like we finally managed to get everything out."

With this track, MLMA leaves her Soundcloud rap background behind, composing a new, empowering, genre-fluid sound. "It's crazy and chaotic, but that's me."

Stream "You Can't Kill Me I'm Alive," below.