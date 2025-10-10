A Day at Lacoste with the Elevator Boys

Elevator Boys might just be the most internet-coded boyband of our time: five best friends from Germany who turned TikTok fame into a full-blown global phenomenon. Jacob Rott , Tim Schaecker , Luis Freitag , Julien Brown and Bene Schulz built their following one lip-sync, thirst trap, and GRWM at a time, merging model-off-duty energy with classic pop-star charisma. Together, they’ve become the kind of social media collective that makes sense for 2025 — equal parts fashion muses, music group, and Gen Z heartthrobs who can rack up millions of views just by getting dressed.

Now, they’re stepping off the phone screen and onto the front row. During Paris Fashion Week, PAPER joined the Elevator Boys at Lacoste, where the group brought their signature coordinated cool to the brand’s effortlessly preppy universe. Inside the historic venue, stacks of crisp white towels lined the runway — because (of course) only Lacoste could turn tennis whites into seating. The Boys fit right in: tailored knits, retro polos, and wide-leg trousers, all styled with that distinctly European sense of ease.

We’ve seen influencers become models, and models become musicians, but the Elevator Boys manage to be all three without breaking a sweat. Whether performing at fashion week, starring in campaigns for Gucci and Rabanne, or prepping their next single “Fever Dream,” they’re proving that boyband appeal never went out of style — it just moved to TikTok.

Here’s what it looked like when we spent the day at Lacoste with the Elevator Boys.