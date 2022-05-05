It's always interesting when a celebrity wears a brand so frequently, particularly on the red carpet, as this sometimes hints at something big in the works like a global fashion campaign.

Sydney Sweeney can now be lumped into this category. The Euphoria actress just starred in her first campaign for the Miu Miu after being dressed by the brand on numerous occasions (the relationship goes back to 2019 but really took off in the last few months).

After sporting Miu Miu looks for the Independent Spirit Awards, Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Euphoria LA premiere and just recently at the Met Gala, Sweeney was announced as the new face of the brand's pillow-y leather Miu Wander bag, Miu Miu's first campaign devoted to a handbag (Hailey Bieber fronted the brand's main Spring 2022 ads.)

Lotta Volkova, who's been styling the brand's fashion shows recently, styled the new campaign which was photographed by Tyrone Lebon. It's the latest fashion campaign for Sweeney, whose past projects include ads for Guess, Parade and Tory Burch.

Other examples of celebrities landing fashion campaigns with a brand after wearing it almost exclusively include Dua Lipa for Versace and Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga. Some of Sweeney's Euphoria castmates have become synonymous with certain luxury brands themselves, including Hunter Schafer for Prada, Jacob Elordi for Burberry, Zendaya for Valentino and Alexa Demie for Balenciaga.

Her co-star Maude Apatow has been wearing Miu Miu a lot these days (she attended the brand's Miu Miu Tales party in Los Angeles), though Saint Laurent also seems to be courting the young actress.