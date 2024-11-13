Mimi Webb Takes Us on Tour With the Jonas Brothers

Mimi Webb’s been busy. Right after hopping off tour with the Jonas Brothers, she dropped a new single, “One Eye Open,” a tantalizing track about falling for someone who pushes you to lose yourself and your innocence, leading the naive lover to a state of vigilance and self-love. The track comes complete with a sultry video shot in Paris and directed by Claire Arnold.

“I love performing my new single, 'One Eye Open,'” Webb tells PAPER about the climbing, anthemic track. “It wasn't released when I was on tour, so it's always a bit nerve-wracking to see how people will react to a new song, but it's had such a great response. I feel like I love it more and more each time. I can let go and let all my emotions out, but it's empowering, too. It's about holding your head high and coming back stronger after going through heartbreak. It feels like a big moment in the show, so I'm pleased it connected with the audience.”

Now, Webb is wrapping up her new album set to drop next year and eyeing her next chance to play her most recent track. “I can't wait to get out there and perform ‘One Eye Open’ again now that it's been released,” she says. “I'm currently finishing my new album for next year, but it's already one of my favorites. I love having this anthem as a reminder to stand tall and take back control of your own life. It feels powerful, and I love the idea of sharing that.”

Below, Webb gives a behind-the-scenes look at her recent tour in her own words, a jaunt she “still can’t believe” happened. “I just loved every minute of it,” she says. “The Jonas Brothers and their whole team were so lovely and really made me feel welcome. I'm so lucky to have had the opportunity to learn from them; they are amazing at what they do- they're such pros.” Being on the tour with the well-seasoned band also allowed Webb to elevate her production goals. “This tour was the perfect opportunity for me to create and elevate my show for arenas with new production elements and choreography. I'm so proud of what we made; I just couldn't wait to get out on stage every night,” she says. “The way the stage was laid out meant I could interact with the audience; seeing familiar faces in the crowd and watching people singing along to my music in such massive venues was really special. I'll never forget it.”

When asked what her favorite moment from the tour was, Webb tells us, “There are so many to choose from. I loved saying hi to fans after the show, and I couldn't believe how far some people had traveled. I'm so lucky to have such lovely and supportive fans,” she adds. “Their support always gives me a boost, especially when you're away from home.” Still, one moment stands out. “I joined The Jonas Brothers on Stage to sing a cover of ‘Shallow.’ It was in Paris, which is already such a magical city, plus my mom and some of my friends were watching that night, so it was even more special,” she says. “That was a real pinch-me moment. What an incredible song, I'm obsessed with it. Lady Gaga is the best.” Check out exclusive photos and captions from Mimi Webb’s tour with the Jonas Brothers, below.

So important to take a moment to reflect, amidst the chaos of the tour and appreciate the fact that I nailed this glam. This was backstage in Dublin, before the second show, right at the start of the tour. It felt like such a whirlwind! Dublin is so beautiful, I always have the best time in Ireland and Northern Ireland, so it was a perfect starting point.



The best, best crew. My friends and family plus some of my amazing team after our final London show at the O2. Absolute legends. A few of the people in this pic loved it so much they crashed the tour bus and came with us to Europe. The best!

I just love my show looks. I collaborated on the designs with my amazing stylist, Lauren Groves and designer, Rafaela Pestritu, who custom-made each look. They were so perfect. I’ve been following Rafaela's work for a while now. She made incredible looks for Charli XCX and Tyla, so I was really excited to work with her! The boots are from The Attico and are perfection!

Our pre-show ritual.

This was in the hotel lift before a night out in Vienna. Love getting to explore new cities. We had some great nights out on this tour. A girl's gotta have a little downtime too, right?