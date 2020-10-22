After teasing a collab earlier this year, Rick Owens' hotly anticipated line with Moncler has finally landed today. For the partnership, Owens, who works with his wife, muse and business partner, Michèle Lamy, reimagined a selection of his most memorable garments from his 26 years in the business with Moncler's down fabrications.

Yesterday, in celebration of the new collection, Lamy went to Milan to host an intimate, creative program from inside a custom tour bus, designed by Owens himself. "Insulation, protection and momentum are my impressions of what Moncler stands for, and applying my aesthetic to an insulated traveling bubble was my answer to the collaborative challenge," said Rick Owens of the personal bus in a statement.

Upholstered in Moncler's iconic duvet, the cocoon-reminiscent tour bus first debuted earlier this year when the couple decided to take a road trip from Los Angeles to Nevada. In February, the sentimental vehicle was transported to Milan for the reveal of the Moncler + Rick Owens collection at the Moncler Genius 2020 show, so naturally, Lamy returned to the Italian city to curate a day of worthwhile discussions and a live-streamed performance.

Inside the vehicle, Lamy facilitated several engaging conversations via Zoom — she spoke with Restaurant D'O' owner Davide Oldani about ethical and slow food, then discussed the power of the youth with Vittorio Da Mosta, the co-founder of Venice Calls, and Paolo Rosso, a Venice-based art producer who leads Microclima, Guwahati research and Redhero eco-preservation programs, before picking Kaleidoscope Magazine founder Alessio Ascari's brain on the cultural climate of today.

The day concluded with a close-knit live performance set between the tour bus and the Rick Owens' store featuring members of Lamy's family. Streamed on Instagram Live, the experimental piece amplified Lamy's multi-faceted, avant-garde persona and blended nicely with the exploratory Moncler + Rick Owens collection.

Explore the full line on Moncler's website.