'X' Follow-Up 'MaXXXine' Casts Halsey and More

What will Mia Goth's "Maxine" do next?

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline both report that the cast has been solidified for Ti West's X horror trilogy, which stars Mia Goth as its central player. Joining the third film is an all-star cast that includes Halsey, Moses Sumney, Giancarlo Esposito, Lily Collins and Bobby Cannavale.

The film will "deal with the dangerous world of underground filmmaking," according to sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. Other cast members include Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan,and Kevin Bacon, who will play yet-to-be-named characters. Mia Goth, meanwhile, will ostensibly reprise her role as Maxine on "her journey towards fame as she sets out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles."

The first film in the series, 2022's X, follows as Goth's Maxine travels to Texas with a filmmaker to shoot a porno. There, they are terrorized by an old woman named Pearl, also played by Goth. The film was an immediate cult hit, and a sequel was dropped just a few months later at the Venice International Film Festival: Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story.

In Pearl, Goth reprises her role as the titular Pearl from the first film, except as a young woman in 1917. Most will probably recognize Goth's performance in this role from the viral TikTok sound, in which her character screams "I'm a star!"

Alongside A24 and West, Goth will also produce the film. West will likewise write and direct the sequel solo, after he shared writing credit with Mia Goth on Pearl. As the films have been marketed as a trilogy from the start, MaXXXine will likely be the finale, although West and Goth have upended the usual filmmaking process and could surprise fans in the future.

As of now, there's no release date set for the film. Below, you can watch the official promo for MaXXXine.