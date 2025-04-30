Instagram’s Biggest Menswear Influencers Make Their Met Gala Predictions

With the Met Gala in less than a week, the whole world is beginning to set their sights towards New York City to see what fashion's biggest night will deliver.

This year, the Met Gala is sure to have an even more meaningful impact given its theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which, per tradition, will also be the upcoming Costume Institute show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Per the exhibits notes , the Gala and show are exploring “the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe.” Notably, this will be the first Gala and Costume Institute exhibit whose focus is specifically menswear since 2003’s “Men in Skirts.”

Given this historic moment, where all of fashion will be ruminating on menswear and the importance of Black tailoring, the internet is sure to also be riffing on the theme, with a steady stream of red carpet reviews, video essays, edits and hot takes sure to fill our collective feeds for our days to come.

Given the centrality that internet discourse now takes in the annual Met Gala discourse-cycle, PAPER wanted to catch up with some of Instagram’s most tapped-in mens fashion influencers and see what their hopes and predictions were this Met Gala season.

Andy Yen See on Instagram What trends and designers do you have your eye on at this year's Met Gala? I’m really excited to see what Comme des Garçons is bringing to the Met Gala year. They’ve been teasing some advanced tailoring and crimped details in recent Instagram posts like this . What would you wear to this year’s Met Gala if you were attending? I’d want to wear something really sculptural but still clean, probably a sharp tailored look with some exaggerated shapes. Since the theme’s about Black dandyism and tailoring, I’d want to pull some inspiration from its history but still make it feel like my own. Is there a designer you'd dream of working with? Jonathan Anderson would be a dream. I love how he mixes storytelling and craftsmanship in a way that always feels fresh. What types of trends do you think will go viral on Instagram after the Met Gala? I think we’ll see a lot of exaggerated silhouettes, accessories as statement pieces and a lot of looks pulling from vintage references trending on Instagram after the Met Gala. I’m excited to see how people mix classic elements with new ideas.

Wesley Breed See on Instagram What trends and designers do you have your eye on at this year's Met Gala? Given that the dress code is "Tailored for You" with a focus on Black dandyism, I think we're going to see a lot of colorful suiting with a creative twist. I'd be shocked if attendees don't turn to Congo's La Sape or South Africa's Umswenko for inspiration. They're both African style subcultures rooted in resistance, expression and refined masculinity, and followers of both movements have an incredibly vibrant view of menswear. The zoot suit is also definitely going to hold some serious real estate on the red carpet: The garment had its heyday in Harlem back in the '30s and '40s, and it was worn as a way to push back against the social and political factors that harmed Black visibility. What would you wear to this year’s Met Gala if you were attending, and is there a designer you'd dream of working with? I came across an Instagram post that featured a subgroup of Congolese sapeurs who exclusively wear Yohji Yamamoto because they see the brand as a symbol of freedom, so if I were attending this year, I'd love to wear one of his designs. For some context, Papa Wemba, a famous Congolese rumba singer, was a big fan of Yohji Yamamoto, and he wore his clothing as an act of rebellion, directly disobeying the dictator's orders to don only the national outfit. His ability to avoid arrest transformed Yohji into a symbol of breaking free, and now it's worn by sapeurs in the Congo as a metaphorical armor of sorts. I think that paying homage to them would be especially meaningful. What types of trends do you think will go viral on Instagram after the Met Gala? This year's Met Gala is certainly going to spark a handful of Instagram trends, and like every year, some attendees are going to flub the theme, but I'll cut them some slack — tailoring can be hard to nail sometimes. Since the dress code is "Tailored for You," I can definitely see the emergence of "Tailored for WHO?" as a humorous digital countermovement where people share or recreate their greatest tailoring flops.

Mark Boutilier See on Instagram What trends and designers do you have your eye on at this year's Met Gala? I’m excited to see how people pay homage to different movements within the theme. I think there will be lots of fun accessories. I’ve definitely got my eye on designers like Grace Wales Bonner, Willy Chavarria, and others. I’m also very excited to see what the hosts wear, and as a basketball fan, I’ll be interested to see what LeBron James wears as the honorary co-chair (assuming they don’t come back from their 3-1 deficit in the current playoffs series). What would you wear to this year’s Met Gala if you were attending, and is there a designer you'd dream of working with? I really like Maximilian Davis ’s tailoring for Ferragamo and think it deserves more praise. It feels sophisticated, current and representative of my style. He recently posted to Instagram one of Vogue’s special covers where Lewis Hamilton wore Ferragamo Fall 2025, so maybe we’ll see someone wearing his work on the carpet. What types of trends do you think will go viral on Instagram after the Met Gala? It’s hard to predict what could happen. Maybe another pigeon?

Mysteryfashionist See on Instagram What trends and designers do you have your eye on at this year's Met Gala? I'm excited to see what Martine Rose brings to the Met Gala. I feel like this is her moment to shine even more, and her vision fits perfectly with the theme. What would you wear to this year’s Met Gala if you were attending? I would wear something by Martine Rose, Balmain or Dapper Dan — designers who all understand how to make a statement while respecting and elevating Black style traditions. is there a designer you'd dream of working with? Rei Kawakubo simply because I truly appreciate the artistry and vision behind the clothes she creates. Much more but we'll name her for now. What types of trends do you think will go viral on Instagram after the Met Gala? I think we'll see a surge in tailored streetwear, oversized hats, wide leg pleated pants with a casual shirt and bold statement shoes on Instagram — a powerful mix of classic and contemporary with a dramatic flair.