Matthew Weinberger Takes Us to the Best Met Gala Afters

The Met Gala's main focus for the public eye's consumption may be the grand entrances by its famous attendees on the museum's grand stairs, but there's also plenty of fun to be had after the exclusive event is over. We sent man about town Matt Weinberger to capture two of the Met Gala's after parties in all their chaotic and glamorous glory — check out his photo diary, below.



A$AP Rocky Opens a Tailor Shop at Jean’s and Sells Puffer Sunglasses What do you get when you cross a 1940s tailor shop, a vintage head form museum and A$AP Rocky's brain? Apparently, the AWGE Tailor Shop, a custom-built fever dream where the suits are imaginary, the sunglasses are inflatable, and every inch of the space smells like genius and extremely curated incense. Guests were zipped into a time machine set to "golden age of style" and crash-landed into A$AP Rocky’s unreleased Wayfarer Puffer collection. That’s right: puffer sunglasses. Imagine if your favorite shades got into fashion school, joined a rap collective and bulked up for winter. Gold accents gleamed. Antique millinery heads served face. And A$AP Rocky’s pantheon of icons — from designers to disruptors, musicians to muses — linked the walls, winking down on the scene like it was the Last Supper of downtown drip. A constellation of fame orbited the event, casually hanging out under moody lighting: Rihanna, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Adrien Brody, Ego Nwodim, Stella Maxwell, Shaboozey, Daniel Kaluuya and Tracee Ellis Ross, just to name a few. A$AP Rocky basically said, “Let there be bling.” He unveiled a one-of-one Puffer Wayfarer made with 200 grams of 18-karat white gold, iced with 60 carats of diamonds and red gemstones. As if that weren’t enough, guests were handed “Don’t Be Dumb” tickets — a cheeky nod to A$AP Rocky’s favorite phrase and a golden ticket to an on-site smoking experience. The AWGE Tailor Shop wasn’t just an afterparty. It was a couture hallucination, a love letter to vintage style and proof that A$AP Rocky isn’t just shaping the future; he’s puffer-coating it in diamonds, handing it a joint and lighting it up like there’s no tomorrow.