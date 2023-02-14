Mel4Ever Breaks Her NYFW Virginity at Private Policy

As she rises the ranks of pop, Mel4Ever’s entrance into the fashion circuit is inevitable. This New York Fashion Week, the “Treat Me Like a Toilet” performer attended her first-ever fashion show — and what better place to start than with a production led by PR icon Kelly Cutrone for Private Policy’s Fall 2023 collection?

Deepening our nostalgia for The Hills, Whitney Port sat in front row, next to Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney and a few seats down from Vic Mensa . Mel, of course, looked as much a star, wearing head to toe Private Policy and reflective sunnies as Rickey Thompson made his runway debut opening the show.

Ahead of it all, PAPER followed Mel as she got NYFW ready and captured the photo frenzy that ensued immediately when she began whipping her hair outside Spring Studios. "I don't have to lie and say I liked it 'cause I really did," she told us after the show. "Everyone was giving cuteness."