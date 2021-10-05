In a testament to the fact that celebrities are totally normal people just like us who are definitely down to earth and not at all detached from reality, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have revealed that the secret to keeping their relationship alive is installing side-by-side toilets in their home.

The pop star and Spy Kids actor shared the unconventional interior design choice on a recent episode of the podcast, "Why Won't You Date Me?" Trainor explained that the couple just recently got a new home together and had the two toilets installed so they would both be able to use the facilities at the same time.

"Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we've got to pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Even Trainor admitted that the contractor thought their request was a joke at first, but did ultimately acquiesce to the objectively weird order. (No word on whether or not the option to add a second bathroom was ever on the table as of yet.) So far the couple has only pooped together twice, but they apparently "pee at the same time a lot."

This past February, Trainor and Sabara welcomed their first child together, Riley, having announced that they were expecting last fall (along with a plug for the artist's recent holiday album). The couple has historically been pretty open about the extent of their intimacy, from that paparazzi shot of the pair leaving a sex shop with a bag full of dildos or that really horny "smashing bae's junk to smithereens" press release.

It's good to know they're at least consistent.