Megan Thee Stallion continues to be an unapologetic inspiration.

On Wednesday, the "Thot Shit" rapper posted a series of pics from a photoshoot for her Fashion Nova collaboration and, needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous. But aside from the fans calling her a "hottie" (duh) and asking her to "marry" them, Megan was also praised for two particular photos celebrating everything about her body.

While the slideshow featured a bunch of full-frontal snaps and images of her juicy, fruit-inspired nails, it was the unfiltered close-ups of the stretch marks on her booty and thighs that garnered the most attention, with many taking to the comments to admire her "tiger stripes."

"Stripes of natural beauty," as one fan wrote. Meanwhile, more than a few people admired her confidence by saying things like "it's the Naturalness For me sis" and "that natural shit hit different."

Elsewhere, others continued to compliment her "realness," calling her body a "work of art" and saying the photos were proof that she was "beautiful!!!!!! Inside and out."

Most importantly though, several more fans thanked her for sharing the unfiltered photo, which was especially poignant given that a couple fans said they thought they were the "only ones" with stretch marks.

"Honestly I had to cry and celebrate this picture because this is the realist fucking picture out there," another person wrote before adding, "And you a bad fucking bitch. PERIOD!!!" And, honestly, we can't help but agree.

See Megan's post for yourself below.