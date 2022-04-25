For the first time since the 2020 incident that saw her injured by two gunshots, Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about the traumatic experience while in conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

In July 2020, the Cry Baby singer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her foot and one month later, publicly identified rapper Tony Lanez as her assailant. Megan was reportedly in an SUV with Lanez and two other people when an argument broke out. “It was an argument because I was ready to go, and anybody else wasn’t ready to go,” she said on CBS Mornings, adding “but that’s like normal friends stuff.”

After Megan exited the vehicle to distance herself from the debate, Lanez allegedly screamed “Dance, bitch” and then shot at her from inside the SUV.

During her CBS Mornings appearance, Megan revealed that Lanez “shot a couple of times” and that she was afraid to move as the only thing she was thinking was “oh my god, if I take the wrong step I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot at something like super important or if he’s gonna shoot me and kill me.”

The Houston rapper said that Lanez immediately apologized after the incident and offered her a million dollars so she wouldn't share details of the incident. The remorse came too little too late, as Lanez didn’t try to help Megan as she lay injured on the street, she said.

During the interview, Megan appeared noticeably shaken by the event as told King what went through her head that night. The singer said that, “I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of those times where it shouldn’t have gotten this crazy.”

Lanez was arrested the night of the incident at 4:30 AM, after police received a disturbance call on the Hollywood Hills. Initially taken into custody for a gun felony, Lanez was later charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The rapper, who has since pleaded not guilty, could face up to 23 years in prison.

For obvious safety reasons, Lanez was also given a protective order that stipulates he cannot contact, nor come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion, though he has violated these terms twice and consequently had his bail increased both times.