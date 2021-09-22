America's favorite rockstar girlfriends Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are back at it again! No, they're not making out with their respective boyfriends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott on Instagram or going viral on Twitter for *ahem* interesting red carpet interviews.

This time, they've swapped out the boys to make out with apples in the seductive new SKIMS campaign. Donna Trope captured two, who look nearly identical, in a series of photos wearing the fan-favorite Cotton collection.

Wearing their personal favorites of everyday undergarments, SKIMS' collection of thongs, bralettes, scoop neck bras, rib tanks and boxers all take center stage. "I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered," Fox said.

The dynamic duo's unlikely but highly publicized friendship is making everyone hope they'll ditch their famous lovers for each other — and this latest campaign is only adding fuel to the fire. When referencing the set dynamics, Kourtney said, "I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign." An impending announcement is bound to come soon!