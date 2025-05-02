MCM and SNIPES 'Make It Miami'
MCM and SNIPES just dropped a collab that’s as loud, lavish and unapologetic as the 305 itself — and who better to front it than Miami’s own hype king, DJ Khaled?
Launching May 9, the MCM x SNIPES capsule is a love letter to the magic of Miami, blending the German luxury house’s legacy of craftsmanship with SNIPES’ deep roots in streetwear culture. The result? A heat-packed collection of apparel, bags, and accessories soaked in bold color, slick textures, and serious attitude. Think black, pink, white, and turquoise staples punctuated with glittery studs, oversized logos, and modern fits made to turn heads from South Beach to Berlin.
"As SNIPES' Chief Creative Officer, I'm focused on bringing iconic collabs to the people — and this one with MCM really shows up and shows out,“ says DJ Khaled, SNIPES Chief Creative Officer. "The fact that it’s inspired by the 305 makes it personal for me. And launching it at SNIPES and my We The Best store - What we got is another one!“
Designed to “Make it Miami,” the drop is more than a style statement — it’s a cultural fusion. Two exclusive bag collections anchor the line: elegant white leather editions sold only at MCM and a sleek black nylon series exclusive to SNIPES. Each reflects the DNA of the brand powering it.
To celebrate, MCM and SNIPES will throw a launch party at the SNIPES x We The Best store in South Beach on May 10. Expect music, mayhem, and major fits.
The collection will be available online and in select MCM and SNIPES stores across the US and Europe, in limited quantities only.
Photos courtesy of MCM and SNIPES
From Your Site Articles
- Billie Eilish's Latest Modeling Gig is with MCM ›
- It's Called Fashion!: Honey Dijon Links Up With MCM ›
- MCM and PAPER Team Up for 'Festive' Campaign ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Alesso Surrenders to the Sound
Story by Felicity Martin / Photography by Tre Crews / Styling by Joe Van O / Grooming by Jenny Sauce / Set design by Liz Mydlowski
Story by Felicity Martin / Photography by Tre Crews / Styling by Joe Van O / Grooming by Jenny Sauce / Set design by Liz Mydlowski
24 April
Film/TV
Coolest Person in the Room: Hannah Einbinder
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Diego Villagra Motta / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Hair by Jerrod Roberts / Makeup by Mia Jones Siegel
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Diego Villagra Motta / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Hair by Jerrod Roberts / Makeup by Mia Jones Siegel
15 April
Music
Kesha, the Barefoot Baddie From Tennessee
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
03 April
Entertainment
Dylan Mulvaney Finds Her Light
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
07 April
Music
Lil Nas X Is Revving Up
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
01 April