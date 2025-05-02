MCM and SNIPES 'Make It Miami'

MCM and SNIPES just dropped a collab that’s as loud, lavish and unapologetic as the 305 itself — and who better to front it than Miami’s own hype king, DJ Khaled ?

Launching May 9, the MCM x SNIPES capsule is a love letter to the magic of Miami, blending the German luxury house’s legacy of craftsmanship with SNIPES’ deep roots in streetwear culture. The result? A heat-packed collection of apparel, bags, and accessories soaked in bold color, slick textures, and serious attitude. Think black, pink, white, and turquoise staples punctuated with glittery studs, oversized logos, and modern fits made to turn heads from South Beach to Berlin.

"As SNIPES' Chief Creative Officer, I'm focused on bringing iconic collabs to the people — and this one with MCM really shows up and shows out,“ says DJ Khaled, SNIPES Chief Creative Officer. "The fact that it’s inspired by the 305 makes it personal for me. And launching it at SNIPES and my We The Best store - What we got is another one!“ Designed to “Make it Miami,” the drop is more than a style statement — it’s a cultural fusion. Two exclusive bag collections anchor the line: elegant white leather editions sold only at MCM and a sleek black nylon series exclusive to SNIPES. Each reflects the DNA of the brand powering it.

To celebrate, MCM and SNIPES will throw a launch party at the SNIPES x We The Best store in South Beach on May 10. Expect music, mayhem, and major fits. The collection will be available online and in select MCM and SNIPES stores across the US and Europe, in limited quantities only.