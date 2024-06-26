It's Called Fashion!: Honey Dijon Links Up With MCM

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see June's biggest fashion news.

Fusing music and fashion, MCM debuted a collection with legendary DJ and producer Honey Dijon, who contributed to the design of the four bags and two t-shirts. Some of the pieces feature yellow, pink and blue type with a green laurel logo over the MCM Visetos pattern. "I wanted to create a dissertation on travel and style," she said in a press release. "The merging of utility, beauty and craftsmanship. Creating a collection infused with legacy pieces, I wanted to resurrect the chic era of travel, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with modern sophistication." Available now at mcmworldwide.com.

Photos courtesy of MCM

Dwayne Wade Takes It All Off for Versace Underwear

For its latest collection, Versace underwear tapped Dwayne Wade to star in the campaign. Apart from being a Versace campaign star, he's an NBA Hall of Famer, champion, entrepreneur, LGBTQ+ advocate and personal friend of Donatella Versace. The waistband design in the collection is updated with a redrawn Greca border and the latest iteration of the Medusa. Included in the update is also all-new packaging featuring Wade. Photography: Tim El Kaïm

Loewe Wants You to "Drinks Your Milk" for a Good Cause

Loewe released a special t-shirt that says "Drink Your Milk" in partnership with actor Jonathan Bailey to celebrate the launch of his new foundation The Shameless Fund. The tagline takes inspiration from the TV series Fellow Travelers, starring Bailey and Bomer, and follows the story of a decades-long romance between two men who first meet in the 150s McCarthy Era. For each sold t-shirt sold, Loewe will make a donation to the foundation. "In a splat, the image of this tee shirt appeared in my head, fully formed, one fine morning," Bailey said in a press release. "I knew Jonathan Anderson was the only person who could meet the joy, playfulness and sexiness; who could flip that vision into a reality. This is a very proud first of many collaborations for The Shameless Fund, a passion project that will whip up creative collaborations to raise cash and erase shame amongst the global LGBTQ+ community. I love Jonathan and I love Loewe, and I love this tee shirt. It’s for anyone who’s ever tasted milk." The shirt will be available in LOEWE Greene St and online for $235.

Photos courtesy of Loewe

Amiri Announces Sunwoo as Brand Ambassador

Amiri announced its newest brand ambassador: South Korean musician and songwriter Sunwoo, the main rapper in South Korean group The Boyz, who debuted internationally in 2017. Founder and creative director Mike Amiri and Sunwoo first met at the Fall 2024 runway show in January 2024 in Paris, which was also the rapper's first-ever runway show, and the two hit it off. They connected again in Seoul later in 2024 and continued to form a bond through their love of music and appreciation of style. For me, Amiri is about a chosen family, and I am so happy to welcome Sunwoo to become part of our community, our family," Amiri said in a press release. "When we connected in Seoul, we felt like brothers. My roots are in music, and that is something that always inspires me: a language that transcends boundaries and speaks universally. To be able to creativity connect LA with Seoul — to reach across the world — feels like the future." Photo: Glen Luchford

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Reveals Fall 2024 Campaign

Ludovic de Saint Sernin released the campaign for its Fall 2024 collection inspired by Robert Mapplethorpe. Photographed in New York City by Ethan James Green, the campaign features Angelina Kendall, Nonso Ojukwu, Sascha Rajasalu, Kirill Romanenko and Ludovic de Saint Sernin himself. Photography: Ethan James Green

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta launched their second collection of Eckhaus Latta sunglasses in partnership with SSENSE. First seen on the Fall 2024 runway in February, the offerings focus on classic forms and colors. The campaign was shot by photographer Rob Kulisek and features Tony Ward and Tera Patrick. "This second collection is a continuation of what we set out to do last season: to develop styles that felt familiar or historic but in our own language," Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta said in a press release. "The original starting point for the campaign was around intimate and electric portraits of couples having sex. Here, we tried to amp up that sexual aspect of it to have something less direct but also more exposed.”



Available at Eckhaus Latta stores, EckhausLatta.com and SSENSE.com. Photography: Rob Kulisek

3.1 Phillip Lim Presents 2024 Pride Campaign