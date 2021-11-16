The collaborators behind "My Style," are back at it, dropping a new single and music video for "Echo" that pulls from Y2k influence all while reflecting on a breakup. On it, pop performance artist Mary reunites with So Drove, this time as one-third of a larger production crew, called The Oracle, alongside Ash Nerve and ESPer99 — the trio behind Macy Rodman's single, "Permanent Vacation," off Unbelievable Animals.

Describing her lyrics as "#EmpowermentCore," Mary explores a vulnerable, honest sweet spot in the wake of heartbreak. "Doing it all by myself," she begins on the track, finding her footing as a single, independent woman. "I don't need anybody's help." Eventually, though, Mary comes fully into her power, declaring on the chorus, "Everybody wants something from me/ You can't get nothing for free."

Related | 'My Style' Is a Nostalgic Club Anthem for Fashion Freaks

"'Echo' was written during a very painful time in my life and it was through my collaboration with The Oracle, and through singing in general, that I was able to come out stronger on the other side," Mary tells PAPER. "I took on a heightened bravado that, in reality, was elusive to me as I was early in the process of putting myself back together following a very brutal breakup. I had to embody another energy in order to speak so frankly."

With its Rodney Jerkins-inspired production and vocal delivery that appropriates aughties pop stars, the "Echo" video sees Director V.E. Holdings amplifying Mary's confidence. "There is a beautiful sense of tension in Holdings' images that reflect the essence of the song and its emotional energy," Mary says. "The world they created for 'Echo' is mysterious and adds a beguiling new dimension to the Mary Universe."

But what exactly is that "Universe," especially considering Mary's such a ubiquitous mononym? "There is always an element of darkness in Mary, even in her most glossy, saccharine pop moments," she says, speaking to the way "Echo" dives deep into a "serious wound" despite its cheeky, fun sound. Previous singles have done the same, from "Devil's Night" to "Oh My God," contrasting satanic themes with vibrant melodies. "As an artist, I like to flirt with extremes."

Watch the PAPER premiere of Mary's "Echo" video, above, and stream her latest single, below.

Photo courtesy of Mary

From Your Site Articles
You May Also Like