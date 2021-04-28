We love cinema, by which we mean we love following Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca on various social platforms. Francesca and her father appear to have a delightfully frank relationship, as Marty's recent TikTok debut attests.
Posted on Francesca's account yesterday, the video shows the legendary director participate in a #guesstheobjectchallenge, attempting to identify various "feminine objects." He doesn't get many right, despite having famously been married to five different women.
The sound bites are incredible. Scorsese almost guesses what an eyelash curler is, but thinks a menstrual cup is a "flagon," nipple pasties are "earbuds" and a scrunchie is "a thing to use for your head." A hair donut is "some sort of weird pillow of some kind." He has the most trouble with one of the more commonly identifiable objects: a bobby pin.
Considerably shorter than The Irishman, but with just as much suspense:
Francesca, who stars in HBO's We Are Who We Are, is also well known for trolling her famous dad. When Scorsese criticized the Marvel franchise in a New York Times op-ed about the state of cinema, she made headlines for wrapping all of his Christmas presents in superhero-themed paper. She also frequently accompanies him to awards shows — their reactions to Eminem at the 2020 Oscars were highly memeable.
All of this to say… Francesca, pls post more Marty content.
