Mariah Carey Sets Another Christmas Record

Although Christmas may have come and gone, we haven't fully escaped the holiday season without at least one last reminder of Mariah Carey's iron grip on the most wonderful time of the year.

Already the longest running holiday No.1 song of all time, Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" managed to set another record on Christmas Eve as the song with the most single-day streams on Spotify’s global chart. Beating out Adele's "Easy on Me" which perviously set the record with 19.747 million single-day streams, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reclaimed the title for the fourth time with 21.273 million streams (20 million of which, as you suspected, were thanks to your one aunt that had it practically on repeat at dinner).

As if the Spotify record alone wasn't enough, last week saw "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third year in a row. In comparison, the last holiday track to hit the top spot on the charts was "The Chipmunk Song” which was first recorded back in 1958. This also earned her the distinction of being the only woman to have three songs — “All I Want for Christmas,” “One Sweet Day” and “We Belong Together” — hold the No. 1 position for double-digit weeks.

While she may not have the exclusive rights to call herself the "Queen of Christmas," Carey showed no willingness to give up her seasonal crown this year. The singer had the internet practically beside itself as she returned to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in seven years with her twin sons, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, in tow. There was a small point of contention over whether or not Carey phoned in an allegedly lip-synced rendition but as many pointed out, she was hardly the only artist opting to not risk singing it live in the parade.

As to why Christmas has gone on to be such a cornerstone of Carey's brand, the singer revealed to W Magazine that her love for the holiday was born as an escape from childhood trauma. "When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me,” Carey explained, adding that its one of the reasons why she wants to show her twins that they can have everything they can. "I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.”