BTS' Jung Kook Named Calvin Klein Global Ambassador

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see March's biggest fashion news.

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein Courtesy of Calvin Klein/ Park Jong Ha Another BTS member just landed a coveted ambassadorship with a fashion brand. This morning, Calvin Klein named Jung Kook its new global ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear with a new campaign shot by Park Jong Ha.

Etro Launches Vela Bag Courtesy of Etro/ Davit Giorgadze Marco de Vincenzo, who showed his first debut collection for Etro last September, introduces his first bag for the Italian brand: the Vela, a bag inspired by nautical elements (its name comes from sail in Italian) with a V-shaped closure and sharp silhouette. The campaign features the model Bianca Balti showing off the bag, which comes in black, ivory and chocolate. Available now at etro.com

Harley-Davidson Launches H-D Collections Courtesy of Harley Davidson Led by Creative Director Louise Goldin, H-D Collections is a grouping of lifestyle apparel lines defined by 120 years of moto-culture and composed of three product lines: Bar & Shield by Harley-Davidson, Harley-Davidson Originals, and Harley-Davidson Authorized Vintage. Available now at hdcollections.com

Jean Paul Gaultier x Y/Project's Second Collaboration Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier/ Thomas Cristiani Glenn Martens first introduced his Jean Paul Gaultier capsule at his Fall 2022 show for Y/Project (he would later design a couture collection for the brand) which featured Gaultier's signature Trompe l’œil prints. The two brands are reuniting for a second capsule collection featuring more of the 2D illusion knits on mesh dresses, tank tops, turtlenecks and skirts. Available now at fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com

GUESS Originals x Real Tree Courtesy of Guess Originals/ Lee Speilman GUESS Originals tapped Realtree for their latest capsule, using the brand's canvas fabrics and prints to rework core styles including the Carpenter short, jean, trucker jacket and belt skirt. The campaign was shot on a ranch in Katy, Texas with GUESS Originals ambassadors Ish Cepeda, Robert Neal, Kevin White and Alex Midler.

Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Capsule Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/ Cass Bird

Tommy Hilfiger is teaming up with Shawn Mendes on a new capsule collection titled Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn, a take on on pre-'90s prep highlighting relaxed fits, comfort and sustainability. The campaign sees Mendes (pre-buzzed haircut) modeling pieces from the collaboration including American flag shirts and denim jeans. Available starting March 15 at tommy.com

Adrien Brody Is Releasing a Collection With Bally Courtesy of Bally The actor Adrien Brody, who made a surprise front row appearance at Bally's Fall 2023 show in Milan, is teaming up with the brand on a collaboration set to debut later this year of men's and women's ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags and other accessories.

Puma Launches Second Collection With Palomo Spain Courtesy of Puma The second Puma x Palomo Spain collection is inspired by surf culture ranging from the 60’s and 70’s to the early 2000's memories of beaches in Spain. “Surf culture was an angle Puma had never really taken on before. Filtered through Palomo Spain’s gentle, couture-inspired lens, it immediately took on an exciting, innovative perspective," said Puma's global creative director Nils Moersch. Available now at Puma.com

Burberry Debuts Self-Titled Book by Assouline Courtesy of Burberry With a new creative era for Burberry in place (Daniel Lee just showed his first collection for the brand during London Fashion Week), the company is releasing a new coffee table book to celebrate its 165-year history and British heritage. Titled Burberry, the Assouline-published tome features five chapters and 200 archive illustrations depicting its evolution from a family-run company to renowned global luxury brand. It was written by journalist Alexander Fury with a foreword by Carly Eck, Burberry’s Brand Curator. Available for pre-order now at Assouline.com

Vilebrequin x The Woolmark Company Courtesy of Vilebrequin

French swimwear house Vilebrequin announces a 5-piece capsule of immaculately tailored swimsuits in extra-fine Merino wool. For their second summer with The Woolmark Company, they've added two new men’s suiting references into the mix: safari-inspired khaki and the emblematic Prince of Wales check. Available now at vilebrequin.com

BUTT Launches 32nd Issue With Bottega Veneta The Czech tombstone engraver Roman Hanak on the Spring 2023 cover of BUTT. (Courtesy of BUTT) The pioneering queer magazine BUTT, which returned last year after a 10-year print hiatus thanks to a partnership with Bottega Veneta, launches its 32nd issue today featuring the tombstone engraver Roman Hanak on the cover. Inside the issue: the writer Eileen Myles gets off on poetry with Brontez Purnell; sex professional Sharok details his passion for pigeons, politics, and porn; Wolfgang Tillmans drops by hitmaker LSDXOXO’s flat for a quicky; pop star Oliver Sim poses for drawings in London; Daisuke Nakashima snaps shirtless men in Tokyo. BUTT 32 is available now in shops and online.

UGG x Telfar Debut New Shopper Bags in Baby Pink and Baby Blue Courtesy of Telfar UGG and Telfar are back with a new drop of their collaboration. In addition to restocking Chestnut and Black shopper bags, the brands are introducing Baby Pink and Baby Blue shoppers in sizes small, medium, and large that lend a nod to a nostalgic UGG color palette. Available starting March 5 at TELFAR.NET

ALTU Releases Its Third Collection Courtesy of ALTU/ Andrew Milliard