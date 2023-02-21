Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are now dating.

According to Just Jared, sources confirmed that the 27-year-old the You star and the 39-year-old celebrity hairstylist are indeed an item, though it's not clear exactly when it started. Gage sparked relationship rumors on Monday when he posted photos of the couple's sun-kissed vacation to Punta de Mita, Mexico. In the photos, the two are seen posing on top of a four-wheeler and driving around with helmets and goggles on.

The actor captioned the post, "la mejor," meaning "the best," and tagged The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, where the duo stayed. Appleton, who is known for his work with major stars like Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, likewise shared some of the same photos on his Instagram, adding one where the two are seen shirtless while enjoying the beach and Pacific Ocean.

Since his memorable appearance on the first season of White Lotus in 2021, Gage has secured several upcoming roles, including in Down Low, a dark comedy he wrote with his friend, Euphoria producer Phoebe Fisher. In an interview earlier this month with The Hollywood Reporter, Gage spoke on the importance of finding time for happiness outside of the industry.

"I think the best thing to do in this industry is to build a full life outside of your work and have your work be just a part of that life," Gage told the publication. "Like, this is an accessory to my happiness, not the source of my happiness."

See the new couple's matching posts below and swipe through the carousel to see all the photos.