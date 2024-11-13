Lucky Love Is Happier on His Own
Lucky Love is having his moment. Just this year, the French singer-songwriter has become a fashion it-boy for the likes of Margiela, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood. He performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics — a monumental moment for the 28-year-old, who was born with one arm — and he’s only getting started.
His new track, “Happier On My Own,” adds to the rich cinematic-sonic universe Love has created. In the music video, premiering today on PAPER, he stays true to his retro, Freddie Mercury-esque form and reinforces himself as a singular force to be reckoned with. Love plays with the idea of being a heartthrob and womanizer, recruiting multiple women in the '70s-style clip. He tries on different fashions until having his final Vegas wedding moment with Emily in Paris actress Camille Razat — ultimately realizing that he is, like the song says, happier on his own.
“It was really important for me to direct my own music video for the release of my album,” he says. “I wanted to incorporate a Wes Anderson imagery mixed with a super modern touch to fit my own musical realm.”
The video follows 2022’s “Masculinity,” a powerful statement that positioned Love as one of the most interesting and exciting rising it-boys. Not one to shy away from the face of adversity, the artist-model-musician is primed for his big moment. Following his TENDRESSEEP last year, Love is set to drop his debut album on November 15, which will only make his star shine brighter and brighter.
Photography: Jean-Baptiste Mondino
