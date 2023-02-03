Did Lourdes Leon Just Leak a Potential Marc Jacobs x Blumarine Collab?

Marc Jacobs returned to his old stomping grounds Thursday night, showing his latest runway collection at the Park Avenue Armory (where he regularly showed prior to the pandemic) in front of Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, and the two Debbie's (Mazar and Harrie).

But it was the action that took place outside the venue that had fashion fans shaking.

Eagled-eyed users noted that Lourdes Leon, who arrived too late and was denied entry at the show (Marc shows famously start on time for the most part), was wearing an outfit that seemed to preview a possible Blumarine x Marc Jacobs collab.

Photos showed the starlet's denim look embroidered with "Blumarine by Marc Jacobs" in pink on the back pocket of her coat. And the outfit certainly has all the codes of a Y2K Blumarine look combined with Marc's conceptual oversized aesthetic.

If this was indeed a preview of an upcoming crossover between two fashion heavyweights, why deny her entry to your show? Was she really late or was this all some sort of deliberate PR stunt? (We've reached out to Marc Jacobs' team for comment about the Blumarine collab.)

Inside the show, Jacobs once again presented his runway collection outside of the New York Fashion Week schedule. He showed sky-high Kiki platforms (including one pair in a dazzling silver sparkles) in a linear format with music by violinist Jennifer Koh and pearls by Mikimoto. The collection will once again be available to shop only at Bergdorf Goodman when it drops later this year.