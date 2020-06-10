Lizzo's Ideal Body Type Is 'None of Your F**king Business'

Lizzo took to TikTok this week to remind trolls and body-shamers that her body is none of their business. The clip includes a montage of Lizzo working out, beginning with her riding a stationary bike as a voiceover explains: "I've been working out consistently for the last five years. And it may come as a surprise to some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your fucking business."

We also get some footage of her lifting weights and jumping rope, as she continues making her point: "I am beautiful. I am strong. I do my job, and I stay on my job. So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own god damn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside."

Speaking to PAPER's Mickey Boardman in 2018, Lizzo previously addressed body image and how she never saw herself in the media growing up. "I didn't see myself in fashion," she said. "I didn't like how I looked because of what I saw on television. It didn't reflect me."

Lizzo continued, detailing her journey to becoming more body positive. "I had to really learn," she told PAPER. "I had to hit rock bottom with loving myself and really learn how to fuck with me. I'm still learning; I'm still not there. I be having my moments, but it's through that process I think I'm able to help other people."

