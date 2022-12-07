Lizzo Brings Female Activists on Stage During PCAs Acceptance Speech

Lizzo knows it's about damn time to recognize the women who are fighting for change.

On Tuesday, December 6, the Grammy-winning hitmaker took to the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to accept the People's Champion Award from her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson. However, it turned out that Lizzo also wanted to share the big moment with several other people, namely 17 female activists spearheading important causes that deserved to be highlighted.

Though she began her speech by saying she didn't "need a trophy for championing people," the Yitty founder explained that she decided that "to be an icon isn't about how long you have had your platform," but about "what you do with that platform."

"Ever since the beginning of my career, I have used my platform to amplify marginalized voices, so tonight I am sharing this honor," Lizzo continued before inviting the group of women to join her on stage, which included the likes of safe drinking water activist Little Miss Flint, anti-gun violence advocate Maggie Mireles, Beauty2TheStreetz founder Shirley Raines and Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer. The "Am I Ready" singer also used the moment to honor Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Felicia "Fe" Montes, Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk and Reshma Saujani.

"Give them their flowers," as Lizzo said. "Power will always be to the people."

Watch the powerful moment for yourself below.