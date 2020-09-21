Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Brendan Jordan, the soon-to-be 21-year-old who went viral for dancing fabulously in the back of a 2014 news broadcast, has become a queer beauty influencer that uses his visibility to talk about LGBTQ acceptance and mental health. As a makeup lover (his YouTube channel features tons of tutorials), Jordan became a natural favorite of Lady Gaga and recently modeled in her campy Haus Labs campaign. Performers for Jordan's Birthday Ball will be revealed later this week.

When? Brendan's 21st Bitchy Birthday Ball will be held virtually this Friday, September 25, on Twitch at 5 PM PST. For more updates, follow Jordan on Instagram (@brendanwjordan) and check out his Twitch (twitch.tv/BrendanWJordan).

Why watch? According to Jordan's Instagram announcement, his 21st birthday will benefit the Trans Housing Atlanta Program "with a mission to provide safe housing and appropriate supportive services to transgender and gender non-conforming individuals who are homeless." All money raised during the Twitch livestream will be donated, as well as tips from select performers. (There will also be a Haus Labs giveaway for three "lucky viewers.")

For more information on the Trans Housing Atlanta Program, visit transhousingatlanta.org.

Photo via Instagram



