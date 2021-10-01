Lila Moss brought an important accessory to the Fendi x Versace fashion show: Her insulin pump.

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old appeared at the "Fendace" S/S 22 show in Milan alongside some of the biggest models in the world, including Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski and mom Kate Moss, of course. But even though the clothes were meant to be the main focus, Lila — who has type 1 diabetes — ended up making headlines for proudly wearing her insulin pump on the catwalk.

Following the show, a number of fans commended Lila in the comment section, with many applauding her decision to "not [hide] her T1."

"Absolutely love that you don't hide your pod, you're an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes," a fan said under Lila's post, before a second person added, "Thank you for showing your pod!! Inspiring to many diabetics around the world."

And even a fellow type 1 diabetic model sang her praises by thanking her "for wearing [her] device on the freaking runway!"

"You are a queen," they continued, "And I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better."

Meanwhile, others called her an "inspiration," especially the parents of children with type 1 diabetes, who said they've been sharing her runway photos to their kids.

"love showing my 11yr old T1 daughter your pics," as one mom said, while another commented, "thank you so much for all diabetics girls and women."



Lila has yet to comment on all the praise but, in the meantime, you see what people are saying in her Instagram comments below.