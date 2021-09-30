Lil Peep's mother accused his record label of refusing to pay the $4 million owed to his estate.

According to Rolling Stone, Liza Womack said First Access Entertainment has continued to delay the payment, with her lawyer, Paul A. Matiasic, claiming in a Los Angeles court that FAE was "trying to choke off her funds by denying her her royalty revenue that they know she's owed."



However, FAE has continued to deny Womack's grievances as the record label's attorney, John W. Amberg, insisted that the allegation was "simply not true," before saying that it's "just an argument used to gain someone's sympathy here."

Back in 2019, Womack filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FAE, Bryant Ortega and Belinda Mercer. In the suit, she accused the company of being partially responsible for Peep's death and said they exploited his increasing celebrity when he was already "stressed, overwhelmed, burnt out, exhausted and physically unwell." She then went on to claim they "ignored these cries for help and instead, pushed [him] onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping [him] up with illegal drugs and unprescribed controlled substances all along the way."

