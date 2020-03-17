As concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak continue to grow, workers across the board have been hit hard by cut hours and lost wages, as more and more people have been encouraged to quarantine. And while there have been some proposed solutions, including stipends and rent assistance, many are still struggling in the here and now — which is where Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion come in.

Over the weekend, both rappers offered financial help to fans via CashApp, so that they could "go get some food then stay inside," per Lil Nas X.

And while Megan didn't overtly cite the coronavirus outbreak as the reasoning behind her decision to help her fans, she did shout them out for "going so hard supporting me."

"I wanna support y'all and bless them pockets real quick !!!" she wrote, before referencing her new album Suga. "We're apt to have a #SUGASPREE !"

That said, it's unclear how long they'll be doing this for — though let's hope more celebs start following their example soon.

See both of their tweets, below.

hey guys drop ur cashapp. gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside. — nope (@LilNasX) March 12, 2020

Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick !!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE ! Drop y’all’s cash app names👇🏾 #partner https://t.co/p7gNnE6ZJC — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 12, 2020