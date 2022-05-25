Liam Payne and Maya Henry have ended their engagement again.

According to a new report from People, the couple split for a second time over a month ago. The news and subsequent confirmation by Payne's rep was prompted by a recent online interaction between the model and a fan account for the One Direction alum after she was tagged in a photo of what appeared to be Liam embracing another woman.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” Henry wrote under the post, per the publication.

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it," she continued. "Enough now.”

The account seemingly mistook Henry for the woman, who Page Six revealed is actually Aliana Mawla. The outlet also reported that Mawla initially posted the first close-up selfie and another black-and-white pic of them holding hands to her Instagram Story this past weekend.

This is the first time the former couple have publicly addressed this latest breakup, though Payne previously talked about their initial split. Explaining that to The Diary of a CEO podcast that he was "disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," the musician went on to admit he has "not been very good at relationships" and probably needed some time to work on himself.

Payne added, "I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

Payne and Henry were first romantically linked in 2018, before confirming their relationship in 2019. The two then got engaged a year later, though they ended up splitting in June 2021. However, the exes reportedly rekindled their romance the next month and appeared to be going strong up until now, with Payne telling People back in March that they were still engaged and "very, very happy at the moment."

See the fan account's post for yourself below.