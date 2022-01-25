If you had to take a wild guess as to which former One Direction member would go on to become a huge fan of crypto, which one would you pick and why is it always Liam Payne?
Having an already 34-million strong following on his personal account that shares links to NFT auctions and invites to Twitter Spaces chatroom (which only ever seem to be about crypto), Payne announced that he was creating a new account solely devoted to sharing his love of cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens and all things blockchain.
Hey guys I\u2019ve decided to start a new Twitter account to just talk about NFTs\u2026I know I get pretty excited about it sometimes If you\u2019re interested go follow @PaynoEth and come say hello— Liam (@Liam) 1643126609
“This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world," Payne tweeted out. Sporting an Ethereum-inspired handle and Payne's recently acquired Doodles NFT set as his profile picture, the new account has already amassed over 25K followers meaning that there is at least an audience for it.
As to Payne's other 33.975 million followers who may have been less than enthusiastic about the deluge of NFT talk flooding their timelines, the alt-account probably comes as a welcome relief. But judging from the internet's reaction to the news, nothing is apparently going to save them from secondhand embarrassment.
saw a liam payne fanfic once called headed in the wrong direction and yeah,,, author was truly ahead of their time hmmhttps://twitter.com/liampayne/status/1486006821219450889\u00a0\u2026— bangtan sonyeehawndan (@bangtan sonyeehawndan) 1643142497
I always said Liam Payne fell off the hardest of the one direction boys and this is just additional confirmation https://twitter.com/LiamPayne/status/1486006821219450889\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/IMeBDCB9T4— NFTs I stole (@NFTs I stole) 1643132573
reese witherspoon\u2026 jimmy fallon\u2026 liam payne\u2026 paris hilton\u2026 melanie martinez\u2026 i can\u2019t judge y\u2019all but god most definitely will!— matt (@matt) 1643144922
i used to be 12 on tumblr defending Liam Payne DOWN and this is how he repays me? i got sumn for himpic.twitter.com/TYGI5RNPWN— cheye I dautuh of athena (@cheye I dautuh of athena) 1643129636
so was "Liam Payne becomes a crypto guy" on someone's bingo?https://twitter.com/PaynoEth/status/1486006628054933513\u00a0\u2026— ace (@ace) 1643128517
this is so funny to me, to think that world famous multi millionaire liam payne is behind this sketchy looking accountpic.twitter.com/Q8zXAjCVR9— shay \u2606 (@shay \u2606) 1643127483
I don't know a celeb that embarrasses their fans more than Liam Payne https://twitter.com/LiamPayne/status/1486006821219450889\u00a0\u2026— Z De Haan (@Z De Haan) 1643129423
