If you had to take a wild guess as to which former One Direction member would go on to become a huge fan of crypto, which one would you pick and why is it always Liam Payne?

Having an already 34-million strong following on his personal account that shares links to NFT auctions and invites to Twitter Spaces chatroom (which only ever seem to be about crypto), Payne announced that he was creating a new account solely devoted to sharing his love of cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens and all things blockchain.

“This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world," Payne tweeted out. Sporting an Ethereum-inspired handle and Payne's recently acquired Doodles NFT set as his profile picture, the new account has already amassed over 25K followers meaning that there is at least an audience for it.

As to Payne's other 33.975 million followers who may have been less than enthusiastic about the deluge of NFT talk flooding their timelines, the alt-account probably comes as a welcome relief. But judging from the internet's reaction to the news, nothing is apparently going to save them from secondhand embarrassment.