Lea Michele has offered to be Jonathan Groff's surrogate.

In a new interview with People, the two stars spoke about a recently reuniting with their former Spring Awakening cast members for a benefit concert, 15 years after they starred in the play. But as conservations between best friends usually go, the topic soon turned towards babies, seeing as how Michele welcomed her son, Ever, with husband Zandy Reich in 2020. So after asking Groff whether he could see himself becoming a dad someday, Michele said she'd support him in a pretty big way.

“I’ll carry your baby. I will,” Michele told the actor, who came out as gay in 2009. "I love being pregnant. It’s so much fun.”

However, Groff seemed a little hesitant, seeing as he joked about how he has this "weird quirk" where he "scares small children."

“Because — this was with my two nieces as well, between the ages of 0 and 2," as he explained. "I come in hot with the enthusiasm, and it freaks them out." And it appears as if Groff also has had similar experiences with Ever, so he's "slowly trying to play it cool to gain his love and affection back."

Not only that, but this isn't the first time Michele's presented Groff with a pretty intimate offer, as the publication also reported in a separate article that she showed him her vagina — under a desk lamp. You know, for research.

"Jonathan and I became so close. We were so intertwined," Michele reportedly says in the Spring Awakening: Those You've Known documentary, with Groff later telling the camera that he was grappling with his sexual identity at a time — despite playing lead character Melchior Gabor, who has sex in the first act with Michele's Wendla Bergmann.

"Lea and I were given this material where we had to fall in love," he said. "But the first thing I felt was, 'They're going to know I'm gay. Fuck. I never had sex with a girl, I'm in the closet. I'm just going to pretend that I know what I'm doing.'"

According to Michele though, because the two got so close during the show, there was one point where she "literally showed him my whole vagina," which Groff quickly confirmed. Talk about... close.

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known is set to debut on HBO Max on May 3. Until then though, you can read about Michele and Groff's baby talk here.