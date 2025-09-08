Laufey has always been a world-builder. In her music, heartbreak and self-discovery sound like symphonies, dressed in strings and jazz chords that collapse past and present into something new. With Laufey in Everland, Everlane ’s Fall 2025 campaign, she extends that instinct beyond sound, stepping into a miniature dreamscape designed in her image.

Everlane’s first-ever talent-led campaign drops Laufey into a doll-sized city where she’s the giant at its center — playful, surreal, and somehow perfectly her. “I love anything small, so getting to run through a miniature city is the cutest thing ever,” she tells PAPER. “I wanted Everland to be a place you’ve been magically transported to, and that’s exactly how it feels to me.” The collection comes alive inside this dreamworld: t-strap flats that nod to her self-professed identity as “a flats girl,” a skort that lets her tumble and dance, silks that could move from stage lights to subway cars. The clothes carry the same elegance and wit as her songs: timeless with a wink.

But Everland isn’t only fantasy. Laufey and Everlane also collaborated on a capsule benefitting The Laufey Foundation, her nonprofit dedicated to expanding music education access. Each piece is embroidered with “Laufey <3 Everlane” in her handwriting — a small, intimate detail that links her personal story to the brand’s new creative direction. For Everlane, it’s a leap into talent-driven storytelling. For Laufey, it’s another way of making magic tangible. Together, they’ve built a place where clean luxury and imagination meet. And, as she puts it, where the hope is simple: “to feel transported to a little magical world where everything is OK.” We sat down with Laufey to discuss the new campaign.

This campaign invites audiences into “Everland,” a whimsical world imagined by you. What was inspiring or exciting about building that dreamscape with Everlane? I think my favorite part has definitely been dreaming up the miniature city, or “Everland.” I love anything small, so getting to run through a little city is the cutest thing ever. I wanted Everland to be a place you’ve been magically transported to, and that’s exactly how it feels to me. Everlane is known for thoughtful design and timeless pieces. Were there any looks from the Fall collection that felt especially true to your personal style? I truly love all of the pieces, especially the t-strap flats — I love flats, I’m a flats girl. I also love the skort. They look like mini skirts but have shorts underneath, so you can tumble and dance and everything will be safe and tucked in.

You also collaborated on a capsule collection benefiting The Laufey Foundation. Can you share what that partnership means to you personally, and how you hope it impacts your community? I started The Laufey Foundation based on my upbringing. I was raised around music educators — my mom’s a violin teacher and my grandparents were violin and piano teachers — so I always had immediate access to music education. I want to do anything I can to make music more accessible for kids. It makes me sad that music education is seen as a privilege because it’s made such a positive difference in my life. My favorite part of the capsule is the Laufey <3 Everlane embroidery. I love all embroidery, but since it’s in my handwriting, I think it adds an extra intimate touch. When people step into “Everland,” whether through this campaign or your music, what’s the feeling you hope they take with them? Whether fans are stepping into Everland or listening to my music, I hope they feel transported to a little magical world where everything is OK.