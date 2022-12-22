LaNisha Cole Talks 'Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole is ready to move on.

On Wednesday, December 21, the former Price Is Right model took to her Instagram Story to share some thoughts on love, heartbreak and "leaving toxic relationships" after previously appearing to take Nick Cannon — with whom she shares 4-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole — to task for "fake photo ops" with his other kids and their mothers.

“I’ll talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys,” Cole seemingly wrote in response to the buzz surrounding her initial call out, according to Us Weekly. “Men and women. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships.”

But while Cole reposted some of the replies, it appeared as if she was also on the receiving end of some mean-spirited messages about her former relationship, as she followed up with a second post admitting to making "mistakes."



"Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!),” she wrote. “But I’m choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old.”

Cole then went on to acknowledge that while her "life plays out publicly," there's "a lot you don’t see" before adding that "there’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time." But even so, she left things on a positive note by saying that she "wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey."

"Because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here," she continued. "I’ve made peace with every decision I’ve made in my life and I pray that you make peace with whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don’t know."

Cole's latest message comes shortly after her post about Onyx being "incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love,” which was interpreted as a dig towards Cannon once fans noticed the Masked Singer host hadn't been posting about the mother and daughter duo on social media.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way," she wrote on her Instagram Story before adding, "It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter."



On the heels of Cole's first post, model Bre Tiesi appeared to defend the father of her 5-month-old son, Legendary Love, on her own Instagram Story, where she claimed that Cannon "always shows up" for his children. That said, neither Cannon nor the mothers of his other nine children — Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Brittany Bell and Mariah Carey — have yet to comment on the situation.