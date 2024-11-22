The LAFW Designers Bringing Style to Hollywood

For the third annual Los Angeles Fashion Week (LAFW) under N4XT Experiences, W Hollywood played host to a week of stylish events — runway shows, after parties, panels, screenings, live performances and dinners — just blocks from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to N4XT co-founder Ciarra Pardo, building out a central hub for fashionable Los Angelenos was key, and proven successful if lines scaling out the hotel on any given night were an indicator of interest. Below, PAPER breaks down four LAFW designers helping build the city's reputation as a fashion destination.

Theophilio

Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson presented his Spring 2025 collection, titled “Shaunie,” in homage to a childhood nickname. Party looks were the show’s main focus, with mini dresses in unapologetic graffiti and cheetah prints. Sequins that glimmered like little stars appeared throughout, as playful details on hoodies or head-to-toe on matching sets. The menswear was a highlight, featuring sexy tanks and tiny briefs, some styled with whimsical hats that bounced when models walked. For a more demure offering, Theophilio’s suiting — ranging from red velvet to classic black satin — was a LAFW standout.

Rio

In true form, designer and California native Rio Uribe brought some serious personality to LAFW with his Spring 2025 collection. Rio, the namesake brand formerly known as Gypsy Sport, embodies all that LA style has to offer. Models’ personalities exploded through different looks as a real celebration and acknowledgment of their individuality. The clothes were eclectic and wide-ranging, from patchwork prints to punky plaids and colorful taffetas. Many outfits were accessorized with Rio’s signature UFO bag that matched the brand’s UFO logo repeated throughout. (Last season at LAFW, PAPER shot Rio straight off the runway on Hollywood Boulevard).

Private Policy

Private Policy continued its empowerment of women in leadership roles at LAFW. In collaboration with PAPER, the brand’s ongoing portrait series first launched around the US election with AAPI figureheads recreating presidential portraits. The runway show in LA doubled as another photoshoot, this time capturing local women in LA who’re making an impact across several different industries. The Spring 2025 collection reflected the diversity of Private Policy’s subjects. Some looks were more sophisticated with tailored coats and leather pieces, while others leaned into the brand’s playful side — like the sequin blue party set that ROSÉ wore on the cover of PAPER this month.

Ed Hardy

What’s more LA than Ed Hardy? The iconic maximalist brand, famous for tattoo-inspired prints that became a staple two decades ago, rolled out its first-ever runway show during LAFW. Keeping early-2000s nostalgia in full swing, creative director Kevin Christiana leaned into everything Ed Hardy is known for, while giving it all a modern finish. Denim mini skirts, low-rise jeans, trucker hats and velour tracksuits all stomped down the W Hotel catwalk, proposing a more in-your-face uniform for LA it girls’ Erewhon shopping sprees and paparazzi photoshoots.