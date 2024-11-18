Kim Shui Celebrates Powerful Women at Chateau Marmont

Kim Shui knows how to make women feel powerful, so it’s fitting that the New York-based designer pulled together some of the most powerful women in music and fashion for an intimate 25-person dinner in Los Angeles (her first-ever on the West Coast). Hosted Friday night at Chateau Marmont, the private event was part of LAFW programming in collaboration with Nike, who provided guests with takeaway gift bags.

BIA, Jhene Aiko, TiaCorine, Sab Zada, Aleali May, Siobhan Bell, Maeta, Marta Pozzan, Kim Lee and Lauren Jauregui all arrived wearing full Kim Shui looks. “Not only are these women inspiring to me, they are also genuine and have been incredibly supportive of me,” Shui told PAPER. The designer gave a special toast mid-meal, gushing about how she’s worked closely with many of the guests throughout her career, but only by DMs or emails. The dinner offered a chance to finally connect in person.

Held in the Chateau garden, Shui’s night featured a long table with black candles and floral arrangements that matched the color-scheme of her collection. Guests brought their own personal style to the looks, though. TiaCorine had bright blue hair and Siobhan Bell had cherry red. Jhene Aiko went for a more whimsical, romantic interpretation of Kim Shui, styled by Sam Woolf, and Lauren Jauregui went full sexy, styled by Lyn Alyson. Everyone sipped martinis, while sharing a special curated menu (and streaming the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight).

