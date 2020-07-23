Ivory Coast-based artist Laetitia Ky has been taking the TikTok world by storm with dazzling, other-worldly sculptures. The catch? Her medium is her dreadlocks.

What began as a whimsical outlet in her childhood has now blossomed into an ever-expanding platform for both creative expression and political activism. She's inspired by the world around her, posting creations including a silhouette of the female body to celebrate womanhood and a fist of hope in support of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Ky's originality is paramount to her success, and it's certainly not going unnoticed. Yesterday, the styling mastermind took a major step into the fashion world, fronting a collaboration with Marc Jacobs on Instagram. In the three posts, Ky shows off her artistic flair alongside three of the American fashion designer's most coveted accessories.

"I loved the fact that the brand let me create without any limitations or restrictions," she tells PAPER. "They wanted me to feel free to be super creative with the hair sculptures. And when you have the chance to create freely, it is always a pure time of joy. I also loved how Marc Jacobs himself was so nice and encouraging and commenting on my page after he saw the result. His words and comments about my work just made me feel stronger."

In the first image, Ky transforms her hair into a monogram reading "MJ" and shows off the Snapshot bag over her shoulder. Next, the visionary utilizes wire to reconstruct her dreads in the shape of a dog, which happens to be happily sitting inside the label's signature tote bag.

In the last shot, she crafts a giant, show-stopping arm that curves out of the top of her head and casually holds the Quilted Softshot bag with two fingers.

"I always been a big fashion lover since forever," she says. "But for the last few years I've learned to really embrace my African roots. I love being able to celebrate Black beauty. This is why I have dreads as well. For me, fashion is a way to express yourself, to show your emotions and to tell stories. I feel like I have a lot of things to say and express through it, too!"

Head over to Laetitia Ky's Instagram to keep up with her larger-than-life creations.