Kylie Jenner is facing backlash over allegedly ripping off Trixie Mattel's makeup line.

Earlier this week, the multimillionaire gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of Kylie Cosmetics's upcoming Valentine Collection, including two lip kits, lip balm, lip gloss, blush sticks, highlighter, fake lashes and a pressed powder palette. However, the internet also couldn't help but notice the similarities between the lipsticks' heart-shaped packaging and the ones designed by Drag Race star Trixie Mattel, leading a ton of people to accuse her of stealing Trixie Cosmetics.

"OH HELL NO," as a commenter wrote. "what we’re not gonna do is let kylie jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel’s makeup."

OH HELL NO

what we’re not gonna do is let kylie jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel’s makeup. pic.twitter.com/DOlQvXVYRa — ☀️ (@miss_bella001) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, many other fans talked about Mattel possibly suing Jenner, fantasizing about "the gag of Trixie showing up to the courthouse in full drag shooting a YouTube video of the proceedings."

I hope trixie sues Kylie. Can you imagine the gag of Trixie showing up to the courthouse in full drag shooting a YouTube video of the proceedings. I’m in. — Meatball (@fatdragmeatball) January 29, 2022

As for Mattel, she decided to go about "addressing the situation" by uploading a TikTok of herself looked shocked and confused by Jenner's collection. Jenner, however, has yet to respond.

Watch Mattel's response video below.

breaking my silence and addressing the situation. pic.twitter.com/jAQRMl7Dut — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) January 27, 2022