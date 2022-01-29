Kylie Jenner is facing backlash over allegedly ripping off Trixie Mattel's makeup line.
Earlier this week, the multimillionaire gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of Kylie Cosmetics's upcoming Valentine Collection, including two lip kits, lip balm, lip gloss, blush sticks, highlighter, fake lashes and a pressed powder palette. However, the internet also couldn't help but notice the similarities between the lipsticks' heart-shaped packaging and the ones designed by Drag Race star Trixie Mattel, leading a ton of people to accuse her of stealing Trixie Cosmetics.
now hold on pic.twitter.com/sKuTnRvLSt— Cassie ★ (@KatyasBarbie) January 27, 2022
"OH HELL NO," as a commenter wrote. "what we’re not gonna do is let kylie jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel’s makeup."
OH HELL NO— ☀️ (@miss_bella001) January 27, 2022
what we’re not gonna do is let kylie jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel’s makeup. pic.twitter.com/DOlQvXVYRa
Meanwhile, many other fans talked about Mattel possibly suing Jenner, fantasizing about "the gag of Trixie showing up to the courthouse in full drag shooting a YouTube video of the proceedings."
I hope trixie sues Kylie. Can you imagine the gag of Trixie showing up to the courthouse in full drag shooting a YouTube video of the proceedings. I’m in.— Meatball (@fatdragmeatball) January 29, 2022
As for Mattel, she decided to go about "addressing the situation" by uploading a TikTok of herself looked shocked and confused by Jenner's collection. Jenner, however, has yet to respond.
Watch Mattel's response video below.
breaking my silence and addressing the situation. pic.twitter.com/jAQRMl7Dut— Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) January 27, 2022
Photos via Getty / Frazer Harrison & Michael Tullberg
