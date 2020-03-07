Fashion
Kylie Jenner has incurred some online criticism for posting a new photo that many think is a "rip off" of Beyoncé's look.

Yesterday, Jenner uploaded a shot of herself in a green leopard print dress to her social media accounts. However, many believed her look — from the long, honey blonde extensions to her makeup to the dress itself — bore an eerie resemblance to an iconic, on-stage Beyoncé look from 2013, and they weren't happy.

View this post on Instagram

“I AM MY OWN MUSE” - TOM FORD 💚

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

From comments about Jenner's "cosplay" to how she looks like the star's "tethered" — a reference to Jordan Peele's 2019 horror film, Uscritics had plenty to say about the post, with some even going so far as to claim that they thought she was Beyoncé "at first glance."

"Why is Kylie dressed as Khloe cosplaying as Beyoncé," one person wrote, while another added, "Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that Beyoncé SMH."

Meanwhile, others pushed back on the "disrespectful" assertion that Jenner looked anything like Beyoncé.

"Y'all will never convince me that Kylie Jenner looks like Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter," one person wrote. "On a good day with hella make up or bad. She can be in a Beyoncé costume and I won't jack it. You bitches is wild and disrespectful."

Jenner has yet to respond to the accusations.

Photos via Getty

