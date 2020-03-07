Kylie Jenner has incurred some online criticism for posting a new photo that many think is a "rip off" of Beyoncé's look.

Yesterday, Jenner uploaded a shot of herself in a green leopard print dress to her social media accounts. However, many believed her look — from the long, honey blonde extensions to her makeup to the dress itself — bore an eerie resemblance to an iconic, on-stage Beyoncé look from 2013, and they weren't happy.

From comments about Jenner's "cosplay" to how she looks like the star's "tethered" — a reference to Jordan Peele's 2019 horror film, Us — critics had plenty to say about the post, with some even going so far as to claim that they thought she was Beyoncé "at first glance."

Why did I think this was Beyoncé at first glance lmfaooo — ThickyNikki♛ (@paradise_nikki) March 6, 2020

Kylie wanna be Beyoncé’s tethered so bad.... pic.twitter.com/8OCDqlhn79 — ⚜️ Suit Gawd, MPA (@Fresh_Logic) March 6, 2020

"Why is Kylie dressed as Khloe cosplaying as Beyoncé," one person wrote, while another added, "Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that Beyoncé SMH."

Not your white ass looking like Beyonce.... 😐 pic.twitter.com/7h7AE1zRCH — fucked up energy 🗣️ (@HENTYWHORES) March 6, 2020

why is kylie dressed as khloe cosplaying as Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/G1Pu4K8o1G — 𝖈𝖆𝖒🪐✨ (@im_babbyy) March 6, 2020

Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé? https://t.co/y6H4SZyMTA — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) March 6, 2020

Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that beyonce smh https://t.co/qPvMNZRpBL pic.twitter.com/con4VPV3lz — Gummy SZN (@Irv_Do) March 6, 2020

Meanwhile, others pushed back on the "disrespectful" assertion that Jenner looked anything like Beyoncé.

"Y'all will never convince me that Kylie Jenner looks like Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter," one person wrote. "On a good day with hella make up or bad. She can be in a Beyoncé costume and I won't jack it. You bitches is wild and disrespectful."

Everyone saying beyoncè but I knew it was Kylie off rip! It’s just the hair. https://t.co/oi4AP7zOrV — Bam Kazama 💥 (@BamHendrixx) March 6, 2020

Y’all will never convince me that Kylie Jenner looks like Beyoncé Giselle knowles - Carter. On a good day with hella make up or bad. She can be in a Beyoncé costume and I won’t jack it. You bitches is wild and disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/ddYfICv8gR — Nelly_Nellz 💜🇲🇸 (@NellyNellz19) March 6, 2020

Jenner has yet to respond to the accusations.