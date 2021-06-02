Kylie Jenner is famous for many things: being a billionaire, being maybe not a billionaire, fillers. But her biggest ever viral moment came with the surprise pregnancy (and birth) reveal of Stormi Webster, her child with Travis Scott, in 2018. It was a moment! Where were you when you heard?

Now, it would appear that Jenner is using her young mom cred to add baby products to her burgeoning beauty empire. As Page Six points out, there's now a verified @KylieBaby account on Instagram. While the grid's still blank, Jenner tagged the account in a new post of Stormi that appears on her own grid.

Kylie insiders would have seen a baby brand coming. Jenner filed a few Kylie Baby trademark applications last year, for not just cosmetic products but also cribs, strollers and baby clothing. As Page Six notes, other trademarks include "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Hair." We're obviously already living in the millennial pink world of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

It's kind of surprising that the KarJenners haven't launched any baby lines previous to this one, given how many cute young kids they have in the brood. We're excited to see what Kylie and Stormi come up with!