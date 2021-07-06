Kim Kardashian West just announced that she's shutting the doors to KKW Beauty, her cosmetics venture launched in 2017, at the end of the month — but this isn't the last you'll see of the brand

The reality mogul wrote that her cosmetics line will eventually return with new formulas and rebranded sustainable packaging, adding that the goal is to create one singular website to shop from hosting a variety of products.

"I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," she wrote.

Initially starting with sold-out creme contour sticks, the brand expanded into body makeup, eye shadow palettes, cosmetic tools, and face powder products. Shortly after, the media mogul launched sister brand KKW Fragrance focused on seasonal perfumes and scented collaborations.

While the change may be signaling Kardashian West's expanding beauty empire after trademarking skincare, nail products, and hair care earlier this year under SKKN by Kim, some are speculating the rebrand is due to the star's ongoing divorce to artist Kanye West. KKW Beauty, notably, still includes the initial from her second last name acquired post-marriage.

Although the sudden news may upset some die-hard KarJenner fans, you can still shop the full line up until August 1st at 12 A.M. PST. at KKWBeauty.com