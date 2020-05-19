Fashion
Kim Kardashian recently announced that her Skims shapewear line would start making masks. And while the focus was supposed to be on the brand's donation of 10,000 masks to COVID-19 relief efforts, an "offensive" and "culturally insensitive" advertising gaffe has ended up taking center stage instead.

Over the weekend, Kardashian posted the announcement to her Instagram alongside photos of models wearing the masks, which supposedly come in five "nude" shades. That said, it didn't take long for people to notice that one dark-skinned model was just given a black mask, rather than one that actually matched her skin tone.

"Kimberly, is black supposed to be her nude?" one person wrote, while another added, "You do realize Black people aren't the color black like white people aren't paper white?"

"The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch," as critic also pointed out.

Meanwhile, others took issue with the fact that she should "know shades of Black skin tones considering [her] kids are Black too," before accusing Kardashian of "profiteering on casual racism."

Kardashian has yet to respond to the backlash.

Photo via Getty

