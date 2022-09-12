Ray J is, once again, coming for Kardashian matriarch and momager Kris Jenner.

In new posts and stories on Instagram, the 41-year-old singer alleges that Jenner not only rushed him to release the sex tapes with her daughter, Kim Kardashian — she also forced the couple to shoot the scene three times so that she could choose the best one.

“She watched and said ‘We're gonna go with the first one cause it's better, it gives my daughter a better look,'" Ray J said, according to Pop Crave.

The posts came in response to Jenner's recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, in which she was hooked up to a lie detector test administered by what was claimed to be a polygraph expert named John Grogan.

"Did you help Kim release her sex tape," Corden asked, in front of an audibly surprised studio audience. "No, no," Jenner replied, shaking her head as Grogan gave a thumbs up, thus clearing up the situation.

Ray J, however, has disputed Grogan's credentials, calling the entire spectacle a "janky lie detector test," blasting the show's network CBS as well as 44-year-old host James Corden for employing a fraudulent expert.

The "One Wish" singer, whose sister is the singer Brandy, went on to threaten legal action against the Kardashian-Jenner clan, namely Kris and Kim, writing, “I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved."

While Jenner has repeatedly denied any involvement in the sex tape leak, Ray J has hit back with receipts, including screenshots of texts between himself and Kardashian as well as with the mogul's ex-husband, Kanye West, with whom she is in ongoing divorce proceedings. Ray J also mentioned a reported contract that the two signed ahead of the leak.

With both sides playing "he said, she said," it's unclear who was involved in the leak — and whether or not the entire sex tape was the result of a pre-meditated scheme that included legal contracts and multiple takes. But what's clear is that Ray J is tired of being "villainized" by the media and even his romantic partners due to his connection to the Kardashians.

""I don't give a f*ck how old this shit is!!," Ray J wrote. "What you are trying to do me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level. F*ck this being racist — this is wrong to do to anybody.

The singer has also previously called the tape the "biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment." See how the latest drama unfolded below.