Kim Kardashian is being called out for making some unsavory comments about Kylie Jenner's body.

As we all know, the makeup mogul gave birth to her second child with partner Travis Scott back in February. And while you'd think her family would be super supportive during her pregnancy, it turns out Kylie also had to deal with some backhanded compliments about her body from her older sister.

On the premiere episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim is talking to a then-pregnant Kylie and their mother, Kris Jenner, and begins to speculate that Kylie's going to have a boy. However, the fact that Kim's prediction was correct wasn't what got people talking. Rather, it was her decision to tell Kylie that she was "skinnier" and "prettier than [she] were last time" based on a bullshit old wives' tale.

"The girls take the beauty to give it to themselves," Kim told a flabbergasted Kylie and Kris, before adding that "the boys know what’s up and they let you be a little bit prettier."

Aside from being some incredibly flawed science, many fans on Reddit were grossed out by Kim's "insensitivity," especially given that Kylie's been very open about her postpartum insecurities and how she's been affected by the idea that women's bodies have to immediately "bounce back" after giving birth.

"Old wives tale or not – Kim is someone who knows Kylie has some deep rooted insecurities about her body," one Redditor wrote. "I would not be sharing that wives tales with someone who I know could take that to heart. Absolutely not. Kim knows better and that was insensitive."

Meanwhile, others went on to call her remarks "disgusting" and saying it was strange to be applying these kinds of "superstitious things" that we "grow up feeling and believing."

"It becomes part of our psyche without even realizing it and keeps our therapists employed," the user continued, while another called Kim's comments "annoying and hurtful."

"She’s starting to sound like the mom from mean girls in the worst way possible," they said. "I think she thinks it’s cute when In reality she sounds super shallow and just flat out weird."

Not only that, but some argued that it was "more than [just] body shaming."

"Kim’s statement just screams misogyny," as a fifth person wrote. "Imagine thinking your daughter is 'stealing your beauty' lmfaooo."

Check out the thread below.