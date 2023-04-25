Kesha Was Secretly Engaged

Kesha says she almost got married to an unnamed ex.

In a brand new interview with Rolling Stone, the "TiK ToK" singer, 36, mentioned that she was secretly engaged to a man at one point before the pair called the wedding off for undisclosed reasons.

While Kesha didn't name any names, she did reveal that the two are still friends and that her forthcoming album, Gag Order, contains a song she wrote in the aftermath of their breakup called "Too Far Gone." That said, the pop star has been in an open relationship with writer Brad Ashenfelter since 2014.

Speaking of big revelations though, Kesha elaborated further on her new project elsewhere in the interview, explaining that it was "the most intimate thing" she's ever written. As the title hints, the Rick Rubin-produced album touches on her ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke after the star claimed her drugged and raped her. She also accused Dr. Luke of being sexually, physically and emotionally abusive while they worked together, though the producer has continually denied the allegations as part of his defamation suit against her.

“I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun,” Kesha said of Gag Order, explaining that she feels like "there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now."

"It’s scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking," she added before concluding, "But it’s also so healing.”

You can read everything Kesha told Rolling Stone about her new musical direction, keeping her engagement under wraps and finally allowing herself to feel all the feels here.