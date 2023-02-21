Kendall Jenner's Ex Unfollowed Her Amid Bad Bunny Dating Rumors

Fans aren't the only ones who seem unhappy with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's rumored romance.

For the past week, the supermodel and the Grammy winner have been at the center of intense dating speculation after they were allegedly seen making out at a private club and hanging out with Jenner's BFFs, the Biebers, at an apparent double date in Beverly Hills. However, the supposed pairing has been met with some resistance from heartbroken Bad Bunny stans, who can now count none other than Devin Booker amongst their ranks.

As news about Jenner and BB's hangouts continued to surface, Redditors realized that the NBA player was no longer following The Kardashians star on Instagram, with one person theorizing that Booker was "in his feelings" about the whole situation while several others added that there was something extra "petty" about his decision to also unfollow Hailey Bieber.

"i can just hear kendall and haileys convo rn, bc i’ve had the same situation with my friends lmao," as one commenter wrote before another noted that it was "super lame of him" to act this way, especially after being "linked to like three girls" following their breakup last year.

"I’m happy she is dating outside athletes, they are all the same," they continued, which Jenner may very well agree with, as a source recently told People that she "likes [Bad Bunny] and is having fun," prior to saying that he's "different from guys that she dated in the past."

That said, it appears as if Jenner has returned the favor on Tuesday afternoon by unfollowing her ex, all while "posting fire throwbacks on her story," per fans. So perhaps their "amicable" split wasn't as friendly as everyone initially said.

Booker, Jenner and Bad Bunny have yet to comment on the speculation. In the meantime though, you can check out what Redditors are saying about the sports star's social media snub below.