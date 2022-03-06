Kanye West has received a lot of backlash because of his "Eazy" music video. In the clay stop-motion video, a figure that seemingly represents him kidnaps, decapitates and buries the character that resembles Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

People thought that the "Eazy" MV, on top of the threatening social media posts and insults Ye has thrown at Davidson, was a step too far. And while Davidson himself doesn't seem to be bothered by everything the rapper has been doing, many fans and others online have shown genuine concern for his safety.

On Sunday, West seemingly addresses the issue with a new post. He posted an image of a burning church from the beginning of the music video and wrote a caption that encapsulates his thoughts on the criticism against him. "Art is therapy just like this view/ art is protected as freedom of speech/ art inspires and simplifies the world," he said. "Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

Still, many aren't pleased with his reasoning. Some are saying that the way the artist is calling his threats a part of his art is a tactic similar to what abusers typically do, which is to deny that their abusive actions and behavior cause any harm.

Neither Davidson nor Kim Kardashian have responded to West's latest statements.