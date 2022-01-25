Kanye West says he stopped the leak of a second Kim Kardashian and Ray J sex tape.

Last September, Ray J's former manager, Wack100, claimed to have another tape that was "more graphic and better" than the infamous first one on a laptop, though he said the only person he'd sell it to was Ye out of respect. And though both Kim and Ray J denied the existence of a purported part two at the time, the "Hurricane" rapper now says he went to incredible lengths to obtain the second tape for his estranged ex so that it couldn't be leaked.

On Monday, Hollywood Unlocked uploaded an interview between designer Jason Lee and Ye, who said he "went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” ostensibly right after Wack100 made the claim.

“I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning," he said, alleging that Kim "cried when she saw it."

"You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” Ye continued. “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Not only that, but Page Six reported that an insider corroborated Ye's account, saying that Kim was "very emotional" when the rapper returned with the laptop, as she "was and still is truly grateful to Kanye for getting it back."

“The tape caused her a lot of pain and continues to haunt her to this day," the source went on to say. "Even though they are no longer together as a couple, they remain aligned with the same concerns about how this content that continues to be used against her will affect their four young kids in the future.”



Much like the first time though, Kim responded to Ye's interview by acknowledging there was a computer involved but no second sex tape.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage," a spokesperson said. "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip."

Her rep then went on to double down on Kim's assertion by saying she "remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists" and just wants to move on.

They added, "After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Watch Ye's entire interview below.